SLIDESHOW: Snow photos from Oct. 22

Snow apples near Astoria. Courtesy: Wayne Specht.

Nearly 8 inches of snow near Long Lake. Photo courtesy: Donna Hoffman.

Snow near Sisseton. Courtesy: Lindy Smart.

Snow in Mobridge. Photo courtesy: Tammy Hoffman.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another snowy day in areas of KELOLAND Thursday.

After Tuesday’s snow storm dumped more than 8 inches in some areas, more than 10 inches is expected in some areas around Aberdeen and Mobridge Thursday.

KELOLAND News has received photos of the snow in different areas of KELOLAND. You can see the photos in the slideshow above.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

There are more than 50 closings on the KELOLAND Closeline, including Aberdeen schools which will be closed Thursday.

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend. Our latest update on Futurecast shows snow arriving Saturday in the west and expanding East River Saturday night into Sunday.