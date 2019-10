SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As Halloween 2019 approaches, get ready to see clowns, super heroes and more out and about.

According to Google Frightgeist, the top five most-searched for costumes in the Sioux Falls area include:

IT

Witch

Hippie

1980’s

Cowboy

We want to see what you, your children and pets are dressing up as for the holiday. Send photos along with your name, description of the costume and location to uShare@keloland.com and we’ll include them in our costume slideshow.

Charles the cat as pizza | Kelli Volk