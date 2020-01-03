Slick roads reported in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow moving through South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says as of 11:50 a.m., there are three vehicles in the ditch along Interstate 90 at Mile Marker 357 westbound. Troopers report heavy blowing snow, poor visibility and slick roads.

Authorities say no one was hurt from the rollover or slide ins.

As of noon, Safe Travel USA shows many roads in the eastern part of the state are slippery due to snow and ice.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be prepared for changing conditions. Anyone on the road should keep seatbelts and headlights on but the cruise control off.

