Slick roads reported across KELOLAND

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO snow snowflakes generic

Authorities in South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down when driving Thursday night.

The dusting of snow and falling road temps have caused icy areas on untreated roads.

The South Dakota Public Safety is reminding drivers not to use cruise control on ice roads.

Click here to view current road conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests