Slick roads reported across KELOLAND

Authorities in South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down when driving Thursday night.
The dusting of snow and falling road temps have caused icy areas on untreated roads.
The South Dakota Public Safety is reminding drivers not to use cruise control on ice roads.
A Glacial Lakes Trooper is currently working a non-injury crash on I-29 at the MM 224 bridge. Bridges and other areas of the interstate are extremely slick and icy. Please slow down and drive defensively. #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/in2XzoRdIS— SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) January 24, 2020