Slick roads reported across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - A recently introduced bill could be helpful for people living with autism spectrum disorder and lessen any worry they might have about getting behind the wheel of a car.

If passed, House Bill 1076 would make it an option for people with autism spectrum disorder to get a designation on their driver's license. That designation would be helpful for law enforcement, should the person with autism ever get pulled over or need help.