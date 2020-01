SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in southeastern KELOLAND should expect slick road conditions Monday morning.

Many areas around Sioux Falls picked up 2 inches of snow or more on Sunday. There’s also areas of patchy fog affecting visibility Monday morning.

Authorities remind drivers to slow down and wear seatbelts.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office post a photo of conditions at 7:45 a.m. Monday.