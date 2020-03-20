Slick roads in southeast KELOLAND Friday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Expect some slick roads Friday morning.

Areas of Sioux Falls are reporting total snowfall amounts ranging from 3 to 4 inches of snow.

The City of Sioux Falls said Thursday night crews would be monitoring and treating streets as needed. Drivers are reminded to drive carefully to stay safe.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, roads south of Sioux Falls are slippery and snow covered. Drivers should be alert for changing conditions with blowing and drifting snow.

You can get the latest road conditions at Safe Travel USA.