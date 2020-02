RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Slick roads are causing problems Friday in Rapid City and in Western KELOLAND.

As of 9:30 a.m. local time, Rapid City Police had responded to 19 crashes since the snow started falling. City crews continue to work main roads, hills, school routes, and residential areas.

City officials and the Police Department say people should be aware of the icy roads and take some extra time to get where they need to go.