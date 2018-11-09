Local News

Slick Roads Expected For Parts Of KELOLAND Friday Morning

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 06:11 AM CST

The combination of cold weather and snow created slick road conditions for many areas in KELOLAND. 

Many roads are expected to remain slippery on Friday morning. The Minnehaha County Highway Department said they had trucks on the roads at 4 a.m. Friday morning and reported most asphalt roads are clear but bridges and concrete pavement is still slick. 

For complete road conditions, visit safetravelusa.com. 

 

