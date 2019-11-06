Slick road conditions Wednesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cold temperatures along with light snow and rain have created slick and slippery road conditions on many roads Wednesday morning.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has posted a few reminders for drivers in winter weather conditions. Authorities are reminding people to slow down and remember to wear your seatbelt. Also, if your car is covered with ice, assume the road is icy too.

If your car is covered with ice this morning assume the road is too. Slowdown drive safe arrive alive.#keepSFsafe pic.twitter.com/fsJlv4evjJ — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) November 6, 2019

Bridges become ice-covered before roads.

One crash on Interstate 299 happened when a driver lost control on a bridge over the Big Sioux River. In Deuel County, one car lost control after going over an icy bridge Tuesday. The car crashed the median and was hit by a semi truck.

The driver of this sedan lost control of his vehicle after hitting a patch of ice on a bridge. The vehicle slid across the Interstate median and was struck by a semi. Both the driver and passenger were not seatbelted in and sustaining life threatening injuries. #keppSDsafe pic.twitter.com/4qEuIyoM7T — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) November 6, 2019

The Sioux Falls Police Department said multiple crashes were reported overnight and reminded drivers to take extra time and slow down.

