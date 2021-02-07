Slick road conditions reported across South Dakota Sunday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is falling in parts of South Dakota, creating slippery road conditions.

Most of the snow is expected to fall West River and in areas south of Interstate 90. Totals of an inch or less are expected, though a few 1-2” totals are possible out west.

As of 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, most roads in the state are said to be slippery due to scattered snow and ice, according to 511SD.

In addition to the snow, cold temperatures are also going to stick around overnight and into the work week. Wind chill values in the advisory area may drop as low as -20 to -30 degrees at times.

While it won’t be too windy on Monday, it’ll remain very cold with highs in the single digits East River to the low teens West River.