Slick road conditions in south central South Dakota

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — The snow has started to fall in southern South Dakota.
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday snow could be found on Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell, creating wet road conditions. KELOLAND News took a photo of the conditions on the Chamberlain bridge Tuesday morning.
Dozens of schools have issued early releases for Tuesday afternoon, you can see a full list on the KELOLAND Closeline.
For the latest road condition reports, check SafeTravelUSA.com. You can also see conditions in various towns across KELOLAND on our Live Cam weather page.
Authorities with the South Dakota Department of Transportation reminded drivers should allow for extra travel time, wear seatbelts and pack a winter safety kit.
