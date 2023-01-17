SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas.

Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning.

Photo from the Jones County Emergency Management

In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up in the ditch.

Meanwhile, the South Dakota Highway Patrol saw road conditions in other parts of the state. A video taken on Highway 12 in Brown County was posted on Facebook by the highway patrol.

Authorities say the road was pure ice. This was the fourth slide-in in the area within almost an hour.

In a separate post, the SDHP said a driver lost control on poor road conditions in Sioux Falls. They reminded motorists to slow down, increase following distance and wear their seatbelts.

Road conditions as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As more winter weather moves into KELOLAND, you can check the latest road conditions on the 511 Map.