SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the state snowplows that could be headed out again with expected snow next week will have new names.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the third annual Name the Snowplow Contest. The contest ended on Nov. 30. The SDDOT said more than 650 entries were received.

This is the list of winners in all of the SDDOT districts:

Aberdeen Area: Luke Ice Walker

Belle Fourche Area: Catch My Drift

Custer Area: Black Hills Cold Rush

Huron Area: Thawsome

Mitchell Area: Sleetwood Mac

Mobridge Area: Snow Force One

Pierre Area: Little Plow on the Prairie

Sioux Falls Area: Blizzard Buster

Rapid City Area: Betty White-Out

Watertown Area: Snowmagator

Winner Area: Plowabunga

Yankton Area: 605 Polar Express

In January, the contest winners will officially meet and take photos with their locally named snowplow.

A first grade class at Tiospa Zina Tribal School submitted the winning name Snowmagator for the Watertown area district this year,

“My classrooms have taken part in the contest each of the three years since the contest began as I feel my kids don’t always know how important our plow drivers are,” Tarra White, first grade teacher, said in the SDDOT news release. “By engaging in this fun activity, it gives me a chance to explain to the students what operators do, why they do it, and how it all works.”

Snowplow naming photos and local stories will be shared on the SDDOT website.