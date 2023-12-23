SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local furniture store is giving away a free mattress, once a month for an entire year, to first responders, educators, and military personnel.

Rory Kelley is sleeping a little easier these days, now that he’s won a brand new mattress from Conlin’s Furniture.

He’s a Staff Sergeant in the South Dakota Army National Guard and served one tour in Afghanistan.

As a member of an engineer unit, he helped build roads and military bases.

“I love what I do, it’s not the service part thing, it’s the sacrifice, it’s being away from family and missing; you know first steps, ball games, you know things like that,” Kelley said.

Kelley suffers from service related injuries; mostly back and neck pains.

That’s why his wife, Tara, nominated him for a new mattress to hopefully help him sleep better at night.

“Yeah I can tell, the neck and back pain that I’ve been fighting for a long time, it’s helped a lot with that, I’ve had to go to the VA consistently to keep getting treatments for all of that type of injuries but so far it’s been very helpful I’m not stiff and sore when I wake up in the mornings,” Kelley said. “He wouldn’t buy a mattress for himself.”

The year long giveaway isn’t just for military personnel, though, the mattresses are also for first responders and educators too.

So far they’ve given two mattresses away and they still have 12 more to go.

Conlin’s Furniture is fortunate enough to do these giveaways thanks to their suppliers.

Tempur Pedic, Spring Air, Beautyrest and Bed Tech all jumped on board to donate a mattress every month to make this giveaway happen.

When they started this giveaway last month, the owner said this.

“Your bed is really important, a lot of people wouldn’t say that, we have people who say ‘Oh I’ve had it for 20 years’, no it should be your most important purchase, so you can sleep better,” Conlin’s Furniture owner Kelly Gunville said.

That’s why they are encouraging others to send in nominations. So far they say the response has been great with about 150 nominations.

“Some of the stories will touch your heart, pretty much yeah,

Seth Grohs is the operations manager and has been with Conlins for years.

He loves this promotional idea.

“Sioux Falls has given us so much here, we’ve been here for gosh, so long and to just give back to the community is just a great feeling altogether,” Grohs said.

Kelley agrees and says if you know someone who is worthy of a free mattress, don’t hesitate.

“I definitely encourage their spouses and family members to nominate them and see if they can get the luck of the draw, it’s been amazing,” Kelley said.

To nominate someone for a free mattress, you can write a letter or text Conlin’s Furniture with your nominee’s name and why they should be awarded a free mattress.

Send a message to 605.274-0428, or send a letter to Conlin’s Furniture 1703 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105.