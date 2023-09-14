SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Slayton, Minnesota, 5th-grade teacher is facing six charges of sexual misconduct with a child under 14 and two counts of witness tampering, according to a court complaint.

Court papers said Slayton Police on April 20 followed up on a phone call from the Murray County Central school superintendent about reported alleged inappropriate touching of students by Nathan Wieneke.

An investigation, which included interviews of witnesses, prompted charges to be filed against Wieneke. The charges involve six alleged victims.

Allegations include rubbing their backs and saying things that made them feel “weird.” The victims also said Wieneke would put his hand up the back of their shirts and touch their bare skin when they would go up to his desk for help.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that happened from Sept. 6, 2022, through April 19, 2023.

Wieneke, 29, is on administrative leave, according to court documents.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2