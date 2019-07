SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hard rock band Slayer will play their last show of The Final Campaign farewell world tour at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

The concert will also feature Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals on Friday, November 15.

Tickets for the concert go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased at the KELOLAND Box Office or at www.ticketmaster.com.