SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jumping out of an airplane with a parachute isn’t for everyone, but skydiving is a passion for a Sioux Falls woman.

However, she almost had to quit the sport due to severe pain in her wrists.

As we explain in Healthbeat, thanks to occupational therapy, she’s back in the air.

“It definitely takes a special kind of person to jump out of an airplane,” Rebecca Rathbun said.

Rebecca did her first jump in 2015.

“Did it the first time and I couldn’t even look back to not doing it anymore,” Rebecca said.

She knew immediately it wouldn’t be her last.

But three years ago Rathbun began experiencing pain in both of her wrists, it was so severe she struggled to do basic tasks.

“Eventually it started affecting other things too, like opening pickle jars, chopping vegetables or I couldn’t cut carrots or anything like that,” Rebecca said.

So she decided to take another leap of faith and saw an occupational therapist at Sanford Health.

“I sought my occupational therapy, because I was concerned I wouldn’t be able to execute my emergency procedures with my canopy, if the first one is bad you got to get rid of it to have your reserve come out that requires some grip strength and specific movement of the wrist and I was concerned I wouldn’t be able to do that literally a life and death situation,” Rebecca said.

“Rebecca’s case went pretty smooth,” Sanford Health Occupational Therapist Angie Schrader said.

Sanford Health Occupational Therapist Angie Schrader says she had Rathbun do some stretching exercises to improve her flexibility and strength.

But how do you know if you should see a therapist?

“Usually if you overdue something in a few days it’ll start to go away, but if you’re not seeing changes that’s when you should reach out to a physician,” Schrader said.

Rathbun’s glad she did, because now she can jump back in a plane, only to jump out of it.

Rebecca is part of Skydive Adventures Club in Luverne, Minnesota. She has over 400 jumps under her belt.