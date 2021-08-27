Skolberry returns to Remedy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings close preseason play Friday night on the road against Kansas City, but it’s a home tradition that inspired a Sioux Falls brewery.

The Skol chant has become synonymous with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s also the inspiration behind one of Remedy Brewing Company’s most popular beers, Skolberry.

“Number one, we’re huge Minnesota Vikings football fans and so that’s where this beer originally came from, but each year it seems to get more and more of a following and so we always like to release it right before the season starts and run with it as long as the Vikings keep doing well, so we’ll see,” Remedy CEO & Co-Owner Matt Hastad said.

Skolberry has a new look each season. This year’s label is a throwback to the Purple People Eaters of the 1960’s and 70’s.

First released in 2018, Skolberry is a blueberry wheat ale.

“Fruit is usually an easy sell for people, especially if you’re not to sure about different beer styles. It can be a good gateway or a good avenue into some other beers and blueberry’s great,” Remedy Lead Brewer Tyler Wasberg said.

“But then you throw in that it’s got a purple color, the head on the beer has a little bit of a nice violet tinge to it too and it just kind of throws more of that nostalgic, I’m doing everything purple to support the boys,” Hastad said.

Hastad is a Vikings fan, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t considered putting another local or national team on tap.

“Ahh, could never do the Packers, I don’t think I could live with myself, but no, we’ve considered doing some other sports team themed beers as well because when it comes to sports and beer, there’s just not a better combination,” Hastad said.

“It is a little hard to make lightning strike twice and who else would we do around here? The Vikings are kind of one of the more unifying sports teams in Sioux Falls and the South Dakota area, so people can a little bit agree that we like the Vikes around here,’ Wasberg said.

Skolberry will be available at Remedy once the Vikings and Chiefs kick off at 7:00 p.m.