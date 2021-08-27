Skolberry returns to Remedy Brewing just in time for Vikings game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings close preseason play Friday night at Kansas City, and Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls is set to release its purple tribute to the team, Skolberry.

The blueberry wheat ale was created in 2018 and has been a staple at Remedy every NFL season since. Skolberry will be available once the Vikings-Chiefs game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Remedy is also hosting “Woofstock” on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

“We really want to support all of the local foundations that are working their butts off to try and make sure that any of these pets that are maybe coming in from bad or abused homes or coming in from puppy mills have a chance to interact with people and find that forever home,” Co-owner and CEO of Remedy Brewing Company Matt Hastad said.

Woofstock runs from 2 to 7 p.m at Remedy Brewing Company.