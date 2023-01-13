SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEO) — It’s an extra long weekend for students in the Sioux Falls School District.

Not only are they off on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but there was also no class Friday.

Skiers and snowboarders got an early start on the slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley Friday.

“It’s just a good time to have some fun, just go down the slopes, and do some tricks too,” Skier Cooper Aguilar, 12, said.

Aguilar and two of his friends all skied into the long weekend together.

“It feels nice, especially since we just got done with semester one tests and stuff like that,” Skier Cole Rusk said.

“It’s fun. You get to go down the slope really fast and stuff,” Skier Gavin Gassen said.

Great Bear has racked up about 22,000 visits this season so far.

Last year they had 39,000 for the whole season.

“We’re definitely going to exceed those numbers. We’re very pleased with the counts. Everybody’s having a great time. It’s fun at Great Bear,” Great Bear general manager Dan Grider said.

“The slopes have been great. It’s in good condition. There’s a lot more snow this year too than the last couple of years, so it’s been really good,” Aguilar said.

With a long weekend on hand, there’s plenty of time for more winter fun.

The slopes will open at 9 a.m. Saturday through Monday.

To see the full season schedule, click here.