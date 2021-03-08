Skiers and snowboarders enjoy their last ride on Great Bear chair lift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was the chair lift that started it all, without it, most believe Great Bear would not be here today.

Over the last few weeks, hundreds of skiers and snowboarders took their last ride, as well as a few pictures, as they reminisced about the fun times.

General Manager Dan Grider says he was proud to watch one of the original season ticket holders take his last ride on the lift.

“Doc Pederite, you know he’s got to be in his 90’s by now, we think he’s one of the last guys that’s still around that actually helped donate to put the lift up, and he had his knee replaced a couple years ago so he’s not skiing so much anymore but he came out for one last ride too.,” Great Bear GM Dan Grider said.

And Doc got a standing ovation from the crowd on hand.

Crews removed the chairs this morning, the cable is next and then the towers. The city of Sioux Falls owns the chairs, and currently is trying to figure out if it can donate them to Great Bear as a not for profit.

“If that were the case then I think what we would do with them is raffle them off, establish a price for them and raffle them off. There’s going to be some 40 odd chairs, a lot of people have interest in them,” Grider said.

Grider says he can see the chairs at lake cabins and in back yards as unique conversation pieces, like this one for sale on Etsy.

Proceeds would go into a fund for future expansion, but again it’s up to the city council to make the final decision.