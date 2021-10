SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event celebrating skateboarding’s culture and innovation is coming to Sioux Falls.

Levitt at the Falls is working with Innoskate organizers to bring the event to the city during the summer of 2022.

According to its website, the inaugural Innoskate festival took place in June of 2013 in Washington, DC.

Sioux Falls will be the first city to host an Innoskate event since skateboarding became an Olympic sport.