SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The new snow overnight added even more height to the already towering snowbanks and drifts across Sioux Falls. We used a tape-measure to see how the piles are stacking up.

In newer neighborhoods on the outskirts of Sioux Falls, there aren’t a lot of wind blocks to prevent snow from piling up.

“We’re kind of on the southeast side, so we have some open areas, so we don’t have a lot of trees, we get a lot of wind out here,” Bobby Doyle of Sioux Falls said.

Here’s a slam-dunk of a snow pile. This one stretches 71 inches, just a shade under six-feet, enough to almost scrape the bottom of the basketball net.

“I’m only 5-foot-eight probably, so it’s getting to where I can’t see over it, so we’re going to keep piling it on though, if it keeps snowing,” Doyle said.

Across the street, the snow has taken all the bounce out of Dwayne Anderson’s backyard trampoline.

“It’s about waist-high and as the snow continues to come, it slowly creeps up to the trampoline and this last storm I said to my wife that my daughter’s not going to be able to get out there anymore,” Anderson said.

We found the Mount Rushmore of snow drifts up alongside this house. We have the tape measure down as far as it can possibly go and it stretches all the way up to 10 feet high! And, there’s a side door here that’s almost completely buried by the snow.

“I can always usually get out of the garage door. If I can’t get out of the garage door, then there’s a problem,” Stan Rader of Sioux Falls said.

Just imagine trying to snow blow or shovel this big old drift. Kind of makes you long for a warm summer afternoon on the lake. But this wintry weather has left a lot of people with a sinking feeling.

People in that southeast Sioux Falls neighborhood credit private construction crews working nearby for helping clear some of the snow from in front of their homes. They say it shows how snowstorms can bring people together.