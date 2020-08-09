Sixteen puppies born in Kimball

KIMBALL, S.D. (KELO) – According to The Labrador Site, the average number of puppies in a labrador litter is six to eight. However, that was not the experience for a first-time mom in Kimball, South Dakota.

Josey, a chocolate labrador, gave birth to her first puppy around noon on Monday. After about 24 hours of labor, she had 16 new puppies surrounding her. Unfortunately three of the puppies did not make it past the three day mark, but she still has thirteen healthy chocolate lab babies. Her owners were shocked.

“When we went to bed finally that night, there was thirteen and she had the earliest one at noon and we went to bed around 2 a.m. so we really thought she was done. I can’t remember if it was Beau or Brooke, comes in the house and goes, ‘dad there’s 16’ and I’m like, ‘no there’s not.’ So then we went out there and I’ll be darned, there was 16,” Brad Donald of Highpoint Labradors said.

The next step for these puppies will be to find them some homes to go to. Donald runs Highpoint Labradors in Kimball where he raises and trains Labradors.