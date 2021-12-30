State parks offering free New Year’s Day hikes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — You can start the new year with an outdoor hike.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department is offering free guided hikes at six state parks on New Year’s Day. It’s part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.

Hikes will be held at the following state parks:

Big Sioux Recreation Area, near Brandon at 2 p.m.

Custer State Park at 8 a.m.

Hartford Beach State Park, near Corona, 12 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, near Yankton, 1 p.m.

Oakwood Lakes State Park, near Bruce, 2 p.m.

Good Earth State Park cancelled their first day hike, according to their Facebook post.

Officials say First Day Hikes are a good way to cure cabin fever and burn off extra calories from the holidays.