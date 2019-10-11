Six Sioux Falls’ finest retire leaving more positions to fill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six of Sioux Falls’ finest hung up their guns and badges Friday as they officially retired after years of fighting crime.

Together they had over 145 years of experience, and according to the Chief of Police they’ll be hard to replace.

It was an emotional day as six Sioux Falls Police officers bid farewell to the department they spent so many years committed to.

Detective Tim Bakke spent 25 years on the force.

“Over the last 25 years it’s meant a lot of sacrifice, a lot of give with not a lot of getting back on the front end, but you are getting something back, it just takes awhile to understand it in real life,” Bakke said.

With today’s retirements, Chief of Police, Matt Burns now has 17 open positions to fill in the department.

“We’re losing quite a bit of experience, but we have a lot in the department, who are ready to step up, who have experience themselves and ready to assume those rolls and we won’t miss a beat,” Burns said.

Chief Burns says police work isn’t for everyone, but those who pursue a career in law enforcement will find it rewarding.

“I’m confident there are always people with a heart for service who want to serve the public, who want to take on that challenge and we are going to continue to look hard for them and recruit and we’re confident we’ll find them to serve our next generation in the department,” Burns said.

In a growing city like Sioux Falls, Burns says the public should know one thing, these men and women in uniform are here to protect you.

“So again I want to extend my congratulations to the retirees today and those promoted, buckle up because we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Burns said.

Part of today’s ceremony also included eight promotions within the department.

Chief Burns says if you’d like to purse a career in law enforcement you can begin by going to their web site, click here