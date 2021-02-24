Six recipients receive Community Dreamer Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Arc of Dreams is a staple of downtown Sioux Falls – paying tribute to the dreamers of the past and present, and serving as an inspiration to the dreamers of the future.

The Arc of Dreams spans across the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. In the center, there is a gap, which represents the leap of faith dreamers take to help their dreams come true.

Wednesday, six recipients are being recognized for those leaps of faith they’ve taken to better themselves and the community.

“We had a selection team that we put together, consisting of community members, and we all came up with some candidates, and then made the decision for these six, we wanted people representing all walks of life in Sioux Falls,” director of SculptureWalk, Jim Clark said.

Kasey Olivier is one of the people who recieved a Community Dreamer Award plaque.

“I lived a life of, when I was so much younger, where was my next meal going to come from, would I have heat, where would I end up, and I was working so many jobs, and so many hours a week, that when I realized I could make my dreams come true, go to college, go to law school, become a lawyer, and now to be a business owner, to have my own law firm, where we advocate for other people, has been an honor of a lifetime,” recipient, Kasey Olivier said.

Olivier hopes to be able to inspire others to achieve their goals.

“I hope to work everyday to continue to achieve dreams and to take steps forward to advocate for other people in the community, to give people opportunities and chances that I’ve had that have helped me succeed,” Olivier said.

Just like the Arc of Dreams, Olivier hopes her success inspires others to take a leap of faith.

This group was the first to receive this recognition. Clark says it’s something they will continue into the future.