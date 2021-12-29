Six outdoor ice rinks open Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation will officially open the city’s six outdoor ice rinks on Wednesday.

Crews started the ice-making process about ten days ago, but it takes more than frozen water to open a skating rink.

“We hire roughly 30-40 staff, we had training a couple of weeks ago, we get supplies in the warming houses, we clean them and get ready to open the doors,” Scott Juhnke said.

The ice rinks and warming houses are open from 1 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily until after the holiday break. Once school resumes, they’ll return to their regular hours: Monday-Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the weekends. For more information, click here.