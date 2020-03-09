Six months later, family reflects on losing their home to tornado

No matter how much time has gone by, the trauma never truly goes away. That’s what survivors of the Sioux Falls tornado are saying as we approach the six-month mark. When three tornadoes rolled through the city on September 10, it destroyed Matt and Gina Ditmanson’s home.

KELOLAND News took you on a tour of what was left of their home. A tornado tore the roof off their home. Since then, they’ve sold the lot where they used to live and moved to a condo. That’s where we talked about the anniversary and what it takes to move on.

The tornado’s path led it right to Matt and Gina Ditmanson’s home.

“Here’s what’s left of our living room,” Matt Ditmansons said on Sept. 11, 2019.

Matt was home that night.

“I packed up and headed toward the basement, the house just blew up around me,” Matt said.

Gina was out of town, but soon experienced her own trauma when she saw what was left of the home she raised her family in.

“I will never get my baby books back. I’ll never get my pictures back,” Gina said.

Six months later, the couple is doing well and happy to be alive.

“We are probably the luckiest people on the planet. So grateful,” Gina said.

Even so, it’s still hard to process losing everything to a natural disaster. Both say, even now, there are certain triggers that can bring up painful memories.

“I still will never probably drive down the street again. I can’t look at it. It’s too devastating,” Gina said.

“The terrible tragedy in Tennessee. That hit home. You’re like, oh, those people. People lost their lives,” Matt said.

The family has done a few things to turn negatives into positives. They donated every salvageable thing to Habitat for Humanity. Through it all, the Ditmansons have found comfort from the community. They say, when recovering from a tragedy, it’s important to talk with someone.

“Rely on family. Rely on friends. Rely on your community. I can’t tell you the overwhelming support we had,” Gina said.

The tornado is long gone, but Matt and Gina say recovery isn’t just about replacing homes and things. Even though they’re grateful for every day, some of the toughest work is continuing to find a path forward.

Matt: “Just prioritize what’s most important. Your health, your family, and then just start the whole clean-up process is really our best advice.”

Brady Mallory: “Can the clean-up process be a metaphor for how to recover internally, too?”

Matt: “I think so. Yeah. I think every day that goes by, we get a little bit stronger.”