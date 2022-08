The old intersection of Six Mile Road and Arrowhead Parkway looking east.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street.

Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile Road and Arrowhead Parkway to the northwest to make it a safer intersection.