Six fatalities on South Dakota roads since Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Holidays can be a busy time for travel, meaning more people sharing the road. Since Thursday, there have been several deadly crashes. According to a post from the state Department of Public Safety, some of those involved people not wearing a seat belt, no helmet, and impaired driving.

Many people made their way to visit family and friends over the Fourth of July holiday.

Trooper Luis Tapia says he expects the roads to continue to be busy.

“During the summertime, it’s a lot busier than the wintertime, just because we have people traveling from all over the country going to different places, catching up with family, fishing, that kind of stuff, so there is a lot of traffic out during the summertime and especially during the Fourth of July,” SDHP trooper Luis Tapia said.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, there have been six fatalities and a number of injury crashes on South Dakota roads since Thursday.

Tapia has a few reminders to help drivers stay safe while sharing the road.

“Don’t drink and drive, get a sober driver, wear your seatbelt, if you’re riding a motorcycle make sure you wear a helmet, obey all the posted speed limit signs,” Tapia said.

Additionally, you need to be aware of others on the road.

“If you see somebody on the side of the interstate and they have their amber lights on or emergency lights, either move over or if you can’t move over, slow down below the posted speed limit if you see someone changing a tire, be mindful of that person,” Tapia said.

So no matter where you’re traveling, make sure to keep these tips in mind.

“We will see a lot of travelers in the state of South Dakota, especially through Labor Day weekend, just throughout the whole summer in general,” Tapia said.

The six fatal crashes were in Clark, Douglas, Fall River, Lincoln, Turner, and Tripp Counties.