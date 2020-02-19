Six Broadway shows to take the stage as part of 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series includes a variety Broadway shows coming to Sioux Falls.

The six-show series opens in the fall with three performances of Escape to Margaritaville followed by four shows of Fiddler on the Roof. Next up will be three productions of Anastasia and then three shows of Hairspray. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will take stage with four shows.

Come From Away, based on events that took place on September 11, 2001, wraps up the series in the late spring of 2021 with eight performances. The production tells the story of when 38 airplanes and 7,000 stranded passengers were diverted on September 11, 2001, to a small town in Newfoundland.

“Our audiences can expect a remarkable season of brilliant shows and storytelling that will warm hearts and evoke emotions,” Darrin Smith, President and CEO of the Washington Pavilion, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to bring these high caliber Broadway tours to Sioux Falls.”

SHOW PERFORMANCE DATES Escape to Margaritaville November 2020 Fiddler on the Roof January 2021 Anastasia February 2021 Hairspray March 2021 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory April 2021 Come From Away May 2021

The remainder of the 2020-21 performance season continues to be scheduled, with additional shows to be announced.

Subscriptions to the 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series package are currently available. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer.

To purchase or renew a Series subscription, visit the Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue or call (605) 367-6000.