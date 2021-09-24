Six arrests made in thefts, Aberdeen police say

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police say six people are facing charges in Aberdeen in connection with several stolen vehicle and burglary cases.

Some of the property recovered include two stolen ATVs, a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, tools and two generators.

The Aberdeen Police Department says the individuals charged in connection with the investigations include:

Randy Pumphrey, 38

Scott Pumphrey, 38

Matt Von Brook, 41

Ed Huettl, 30

Krystal Dunn, 21

Christopher Neely, 37

They are facing various charges including Grand Theft, Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property and drug charges.

During the investigation, law enforcement also found a sawed off shotgun.

Aberdeen Police are still working to recover additional stolen property. They are asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 605-626-7911.