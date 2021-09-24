Six arrests made in thefts, Aberdeen police say

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police say six people are facing charges in Aberdeen in connection with several stolen vehicle and burglary cases.
Some of the property recovered include two stolen ATVs, a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, tools and two generators.
The Aberdeen Police Department says the individuals charged in connection with the investigations include:
- Randy Pumphrey, 38
- Scott Pumphrey, 38
- Matt Von Brook, 41
- Ed Huettl, 30
- Krystal Dunn, 21
- Christopher Neely, 37
They are facing various charges including Grand Theft, Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property and drug charges.
During the investigation, law enforcement also found a sawed off shotgun.
Aberdeen Police are still working to recover additional stolen property. They are asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 605-626-7911.