Sisters make blizzards for Miracle Treat Day, share special connection to CMN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Is there ever a bad time for ice cream? Of course not, but Thursday may be the best reason to take a trip to the Dairy Queen. Thursday is Miracle Treat Day. All day long, for every blizzard you buy at participating Dairy Queens, $1 will go toward the Children’s Miracle Network.

Workers have been busy making thousands and thousands of blizzards. Two of these blizzard-makers share a special connection with CMN.

A good blizzard really takes the cake.

“You add in the ice cream,” Jerzey Meeks said.

Then there are the toppings.

“That’s brownie dough?” Jerzey said.

With so many options in the mix, there are countless combinations to devour.

“Then you put a spoon in it and then you flip it,” Jerzey said.

10-year-old Jerzey feels ten feet tall, because she gets to work at the Dairy Queen with her sister, employee, Tiana.

“I’m helping her with drive-thru and making blizzards,” Jerzey said.

You’ll see her face all over the DQ on Minnesota Avenue. That’s because she’s a Children’s Miracle Network kid.

“I had to get a bunch of surgeries, because my heart was not doing very good,” Jerzey said.

Even before she was born, doctors found Jerzey had several heart defects. She had four open heart surgeries by the time she was four.

“I was just always like worried. {12:39:52} “You can’t really do anything about it. You kind of just have to pray and say a blessing, I guess,” Meeks said.

CMN supported the Meeks family through that tough time, and Jerzey is doing well.

“Now I’m not sick anymore,” Jerzey said.

It’s why Miracle Treat Day means so much to these sisters, and why you’ll see them at the drive-thru today.

“It feels wonderful, because it goes to a great cause,” Tiana said.

You have countless opportunities to go buy a blizzard at Dairy Queen, but Jerzey’s reason to get one on Miracle Treat Day really takes the cake.

“Because you’re helping kids get better,” Jerzey said.

We’ll be telling you the inspirational stories of how Children’s Miracle Network is helping kids and families who have spent time at the Sanford Children’s Hospital. You can catch our Children’s Miracle Network special on August 14th at 6:30 p-m right here on KELO-TV.

And remember you can text KELO to 5-1-5-5-5 to donate.