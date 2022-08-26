BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24.

The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.

The driver, 33-year-old Lionel Dumarce, is charged with Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and DWI. The passenger, 31-year-old Ray Palacio, was arrested on a warrant from Wilkin County.