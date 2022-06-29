SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sisseton man is heading to federal prison, accused of assaulting a federal employee.

Court documents say it happened in August of last year. They say 28-year-old Richard Simon was getting a medical exam when he made inappropriate comments to and unlawful physical contact with a healthcare worker working with Indian Health Services at the time.

Simon will spend nine months behind bars, followed by a year of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy R. Jehangiri prosecuted the case.