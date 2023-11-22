SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sisseton man is pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 1992 cold case out of Roberts County.

Jay Adams, Jr, 57, admits to using blunt force trauma in the heat of passion to kill a girl on Sept. 4, 1992.

The release says new evidence from earlier this year implicated Adams in the death of the victim.

Court documents say Adams inflicted deadly blunt force trauma to the girl’s body and head. The document says the crime was premeditated and deliberate.

Documents filed do not include the victim’s name or say whether the girl’s death was reported at the time.

Adams is set to be sentenced on June 3.

The DOJ said the case is part of the Department of Justice’s newly created Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Regional Outreach Program