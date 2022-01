SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — A Sisseton man has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash near Summit Wednesday, January 19.

Authorities say 42-year-old Shayne Cook was driving west on 127th Street when he failed to negotiate the curve Wednesday night. The vehicle left the road and rolled into the ditch.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say Cook was not wearing a seatbelt.