Sipping coffee in a parking stall

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Customers have been pouring into a downtown Sioux Falls coffee shop to enjoy a new outdoor dining option. Back in May, the city council gave permission to The Breaks Coffee Roasting Company to temporarily expand its seating into the street, as part of a pilot project called a “parklet.”

Michael and Veronica McCabe are enjoying their java in a kind of pop-up patio in front of The Breaks Coffee Roasting Company along East 12th Street.

“I like the little boardwalk-type feel with the flowers, it’s great,” Veronica McCabe said.

“It just feels much better than sitting in an enclosed area. Nice breeze, sun, beautiful out here,” Michael McCabe said.

This new outdoor dining area, supported by repurposed wood pallets, has nearly doubled the seating capacity of The Breaks.

“It’s very key for us. We have a very small space, less than 1,000 square feet, very little indoor dining,” The Breaks co-owner Corey Gerlach said.

And the expansion does not come at the expense of losing downtown parking.

“Technically, it only takes up one parking space. Because the parking space directly in front of our space is not really a parking space, it’s a driveway into our garage door,” Gerlach said.

Safety is a priority when your customers are sitting partway into the street. That’s why this white fencing provides a noticeable alert to drivers to steer clear of the patio.

“And luckily, we live on a street that is blocked on both sides, so it’s not like a super-heavy traffic street with a lot of speed,” Gerlach said.

“A car goes by, but they seem to go by pretty slow, I’m not really worried about sitting out here in the street,” Michael McCabe said.

Large planters also make for an eye-catching buffer between cars and coffee lovers.

The coffee shop closes early enough each day so darkness doesn’t become a traffic safety issue with customers.

The parklet patio will come down at the end of October.

It should get plenty of use Saturday when businesses in that area of downtown take part in a block party hosted by the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association.