SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A familiar event is back this weekend at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The fourth SiouxperCon is happening at the Sioux Falls Convention Center this weekend. It’s a celebration of a wide range of pop culture from comic books to board games to video games, fantasy, anime and science fiction. The event lasts through Sunday, and you can get tickets online or in person.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer put together a report on SiouxperCon you can find here.