SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convention celebrating everything from comic books to cosplay to professional wrestling is underway in Sioux Falls.

SiouxperCon took flight in 2016 as a destination for all things pop culture and fandom.

“If you’re into Supernatural or you’re into Harry Potter or you’re into Spider-Man or the Marvel Universe or cosplay, whatever you have in anime, we’re here, we have it,” SiouxperCon co-director Brian Gochal said.

The annual convention is also for gamers who enjoy STEAM.

“Old people would think of it as a cool AOL (laugh). It’s a place on the internet where people gather and play games and socialize and communicate,” Gochal said.

“It’s only six hours away from the house, I figured I’d give it a shot,” Galaxy Props owner Jaycee Clark said.

Jaycee Clark is with Galaxy Props out of Kansas, one of hundreds of vendors at SiouxperCon.

“What I do is I create a lot of props. I do things that are related to cosplay through Halloween, dress-up, anything they can do, or just for display purposes. I want them to see things they really can’t buy from the store,” Galaxy Props creator Jaycee Clark said.

Clark grew up in a low-income family and got his start in prop making out of necessity.

“If you wanted something, you made it. So when I see things on tv, cartoons or anything imaginable, I just decided to try and create it myself so I can actually have it for myself, so that’s why I do what I do,” Clark said.

SiouxperCon is expected to draw upwards of 10,000 people over the next three days with cosplay being among the biggest attractions.

“People spend all year putting together an outfit that is awesome, overwhelmingly good. The talent that goes into what they’re creating is amazing,” Gochal said.

It truly is an event with something for everyone.

“It’s going to be fun, come on out,” Gochal said.

SiouxperCon runs through Sunday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.