SiouxperCon continues to celebrate comic books, science fiction and more

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – SiouxperCon headed into its second day of celebrating all things comic books, science fiction and more today.

Some attendees flooded the Sioux Falls Convention Center in full cosplay as they shopped around on the vendor floor or sat in on panels.

One attendee was there today with friends to experience the convention, and this is what she said her favorite part was:

“Looking at different cosplayers and seeing the work that they’ve done. And also different key chains like this, it’s really fun. I think it’s just super cute and exciting,” Mitra, dressed as Tokyo Ghoul’s Juuzou Suzuya said.

The convention will finish out its weekend of excitement on Sunday.