SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sac County woman who was arrested in June for the death of 1,000 pigs is set to take a plea agreement.

Elana Labor, 34, initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, and two counts of livestock neglect, a serious misdemeanor.

Court documents state that after taking her plea agreement, one of each charge will be dropped. As a result, Labor is now only facing one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of livestock neglect with the other two charges to be dismissed.

According to court documents, Labor will face a prison sentence that is not to exceed 10 years for criminal mischief and 365 days for cattle neglect. The two prison sentences will be served at the same time for a maximum 10-year sentence. Labor will have also to pay a total of $1,800 between the two charges with a crime services surcharge of 15%. Court costs are still pending.

Labor will reappear in court on September 26 for a plea hearing.