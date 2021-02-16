Siouxland Renaissance hosting virtual ‘Winter Feast’ fundraiser this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After having to shut down last year’s festival due to COVID-19, the Siouxland Renaissance Association took a hit financially. They’re hosting a virtual winter festival this weekend in an effort to keep things going.

Every year, Anna Vorhes’ hunger for their annual Winter Feast Fundraiser is almost as great for their summer Renaissance Festival.

“It’s a chance to be together with our renaissance friends; we accept people in garb and in 21st-century clothes. We’re just happy to be together at that point,” Executive Chair Anna Vorhes said.

The Siouxland Renaissance Association often holds the festival out at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. It’s filled with fun, food, and performances.

Courtesy: Siouxland Renaissance Association.

“We just enjoy getting together,” Vorhes said.

Taking the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, they’re turning it into a virtual event.

“Taking off all our masks and sitting in a big room just doesn’t seem like it’s safe yet,” Vorhes said.

However, Vorhes says hosting the show online does have its advantages. Thanks to the capabilities of using Zoom, they’ll have performers from around the U.S. Zoom in and perform. From poets to singers, Vorhes promises a lot of variety.

“Another entertainer we’ll be having is a guy named ‘Dead Bob’ and ‘Circus Ella’ who are acrobats who are going to perform,” Vorhes said.

Courtesy: Siouxland Renaissance Association.

The virtual event doubles as a fundraiser for this summer’s festival which Vorhes says, at the moment, they are planning to host.

“We’ve invited back the entertainers that were signed to do last year when we canceled. We have reassurance from the fairgrounds that they’re going to be open: we’re outdoors,” Vorhes said.

Keeping true to the phrase, ‘the show must go on.’

The event starts Saturday, February 20 at 7 p.m. You can get tickets and a list of events on the Siouxland Renaissance Association’s website.