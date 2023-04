SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is starting a journey to a new smile today.

Michael Bulick has been selected as a recipient for Siouxland Oral’s Second Chance program.

The program provides a complete smile makeover free of charge.

The veteran, first responder and father says after years of teeth problems he is looking forward to the end result, something his wife is also excited about.