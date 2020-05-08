Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery awarding five local students free wisdom teeth extractions

We all know going to college can be expensive. It can put a heavy financial burden on students and their families, especially during these tough economic times with so many people are out of work.

But, tonight a story that aims to ease a little bit of that burden and put a smile on someone’s face.

They’ve done similar programs in the past, now they’re doing it again.

Because the coronavirus pandemic has forced more than 32,000 South Dakotans to file for unemployment since mid-March, Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery will be awarding five local students free wisdom teeth extractions.

“We realize a lot of people are going to have some hardships going through the summer and then going into the school year,” oral surgeon Dr. Denis Miller said.

Wisdom teeth typically erupt between the ages of 17 and 25, and for some, wisdom teeth removal is not in the budget when also trying to juggle the cost of higher education.

“Since we do a great deal of wisdom teeth extractions, we figured this would probably reach the most amount of folks and particularly in that age demographic,” oral surgeon Dr. Louis George said.

The application period for the Wisdom For Wisdom program is open until June 11. The chosen recipients will also get something else to ease the burden of college.

“For the five people who are going to be selected, because they’re all going to be seniors going to college, we’re also going to contribute $500 each to their costs for college books or whatever,” Dr. Miller said.

Students residing in the Sioux Falls area can apply by visiting the Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery web site.

They’ll announce the recipients on their Facebook page.