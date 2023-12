CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man has won $100,000 from a scratch ticket.

The Iowa Lottery said in a Thursday release that Lyle Vanden Berg won the money from the “Ruby Mine” scratch game. It was the fourth top prize in the game.

Vanden Berg bought the winning ticket at the Casey’s on Floyd Avenue in Hinton. He then claimed his prize at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake.

The “Ruby Mine” scratch game offers a total of eight top prizes of $100,000 with odds of 1 in 2.82.