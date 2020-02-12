1  of  114
Siouxland Libraries want to set you up on a blind date with a book

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While most have their eyes set on finding love for this Valentine’s Day, some have their eyes fixed on falling in love with a new book.

Cheyenne Chontos has always had a love for reading.

“I read – oh gosh – at least a book a week, I would say. Lately, I’ve been on a big romance, mystery kick,” Chontos said.

Like dating, there’s a lot of options out there.

“You know, it is hard to find new books, especially if I want to read outside of the genres I’m used to,” Chontos said.

For the month of February, she and other book bachelors and bachelorettes will have to search no longer. Siouxland Libraries is playing matchmaker by setting the literature loving public on a Blind Date with a Book.

“We just like to have a connection with our customers and with what they’re reading and it’s a good way to suggest titles they may not have thought of,” Librarian Stephanie Bents said.

It starts with the bachelors filling out an online profile of their book history. The librarians filter through hundreds of submissions to find the right companion for each one. Last year, Chontos thought she found the perfect match.

“They were able to match me up with this really, really great poetry book that was within my interests but also kind of helped me stretch my reading goals,” Chontos said.

Now she wants to move on and begin a new chapter in her literary love life; They found her latest novel in only three days.

“I’m loving it. It’s very fun. It’s, kind of, an updated Sherlock Holmes-ey type thing. I love it,” Chontos said.

Readers just have to stop in and they’ll have it waiting for you at the front. Sometimes a good piece of writing doesn’t just go one way in this relationship.

“We put a note in the book and then, sometimes, the customers will return the book with a note that said, ‘I love this book! Where did you find it?’ and that is always so satisfying,” Bents said.

Proving that sometimes love can be put into words.

You have till the end of the month to get set up on a blind date.

