Siouxland Libraries still closed; Virtual library always open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While many businesses are slowly reopening their doors the public, Siouxland Libraries is looking to keep things online for the meantime. Despite limitations, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public library is looking to remain a hub for people to connect with information and their families.

It’s a bit of an understatement to say Russ Clarke likes to check out his local library.

“We go there twice a week; we go there every Tuesday – well, we had been going there Tuesday and every Saturday morning,” Clarke said.

Siouxland Libraries have had their doors shut for nine weeks in response to COVID-19. But that’s not stopping the chance for people to open up books.

“They have digital books and movies that we can check out and we can either listen to or read,” Clarke said.

“There’s a lot more than just watching and listening. You can be an active participant,” Librarian Stephanie Bents said.

Bents says that they offer programs and resources that range from live virtual story time for kids. to active skill courses for adults. She says online has also made more room to participate in activities that would otherwise be limited to smaller spaces.

“We do online trivia now. Before we could fit 80 people into where we held it and now we’ve got something like over 100 participating,” Bents said.

She says it offers the library a chance to extend opportunities for participation to explore new fields of education..

“Some of the new story times, for example, they now are available on nights and weekends where they weren’t in the past,” Bents said.

While leaving the house may not be an option for some, these services, at lest for Clarke, are offering a different form of escape.

“If I weren’t able to read, if I weren’t able to check things out, If I weren’t able to listen to things, I think it would be… that much sadder. That much more cooped up; I wouldn’t be able to explore,” Clarke said.

If you still wish to grab printed books, they library does offer curbside service. If you would like access to e-books and other services, you can visit their Virtual Library.