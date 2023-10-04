SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Siouxland Libraries in Sioux Falls provides a variety of classes and resources focused on technology… including beginner classes to help people learn how to use computers and the internet.

More advanced classes are also available.

“We also offer LinkedIn learning, learning expressed library and jobs now. These are some of the more advanced classes so people who are already familiar with technology can still learn through those.”

Its all part of a collaborative effort that’s been working for the past three years to provide digital equity in the region.